Navigator Gas Announces Successful First Ship-to-Ship Transfer of Ammonia

LONDON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces that on April 3, 2024, it successfully performed its first ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia.



Following a long history of the safe and successful liquified gas ship-to-ship transfers, Navigator Gas reaches a significant milestone in completing its first ship-to-ship transfer of anhydrous ammonia (NH 3 ).

In a carefully planned and closely monitored operation lasting eleven hours, on April 3, 2024 Navigator Gas’ vessel, the “NAVIGATOR JORF”, a 38,000 cbm liquefied petroleum gas (‘LPG’) gas carrier, safely received 25,300 metric tonnes of NH 3 from LPG tanker “ECO ORACLE”, whilst moored alongside in the Port of Ngqura, South Africa.

By showing that a ship-to-ship transfer of NH3 can be completed safely, reliably and efficiently, Navigator Gas expects this successful process will lead to future opportunities to utilise NH3 as an alternative fuel source and to facilitate the transition towards zero-emissions shipping.

Captain Vitaly Kostyuk, Master of “NAVIGATOR JORF”, stated:

“We implemented our comprehensive safety and risk management procedures to complete the transfer in a safe manner, in compliance with the regulations and port authority requirements.”

Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Completing this ship-to-ship transfer demonstrates the practical feasibility of ammonia bunkering and is an important step in supporting and driving the transition towards a viable carbon-free fuel source. It is our aim to put our full ammonia experience to work with our partners in demonstration projects, pilot projects and joint ventures so we accelerate the transition from fossil to carbon-free fuels.”

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

