Silynxcom Wins Order for German Police Department Ahead of High-Profile International Sports Event

Netanya, Israel, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, announced today that it received first-time orders for a German county police department for its new hearing-protective in-ear headset systems, designed for law enforcement organizations. One of the ways Silynxcom’s advanced in-ear headset systems will be used by this police department is for the securing of a high-profile international sports event in Germany.

Silynxcom’s headsets were chosen for their innovative design that simultaneously protects hearing and amplifies speaking in noisy environments. This order marks another step in the Company’s expansion in Germany and demonstrates that its products are suitable for events with large crowds in a noisy environment.

This order follows Silynxcom's recent announcement related to the first order for its new system. The Company's latest system is designed to facilitate to the unique demands of law enforcement organizations operating Terrestrial Trunked Radio (“TETRA”) based communication systems. The innovative system is comprised of an in-ear headset and a control box that ensures high audio quality and clarity. This is particularly crucial for communication devices deployed in TETRA-based encrypted and secure communication systems, offering law enforcement officers a significant advantage in operational communications.

“Securing this order from a German police department, for various uses, including for an international sporting event, is a testament to the trust and confidence in Silynxcom’s technology and our commitment and ability to support law enforcement agencies around the globe,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “We are proud to expand our footprint in Germany, further demonstrating our ability to meet the rigorous demands of law enforcement organizations with our innovative solutions.”

For over a decade, the Company been developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company’s headset devices are compatible and easily integrate with various communication equipment devices currently being used by tens of thousands of military and law enforcement personnel in leading military and law enforcement units around the world. The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units around the world. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses the prospective purpose of the new hearing-protective in-ear headset systems related to this particular order. Forward-looking statements are based on Silynxcom’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s public offering filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this press release and Silynxcom undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

