Avatier Shines Brightly During a Total Eclipse of the Sun by Expanding Global Operations to Canada

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite global unrest, Avatier Corporation, a leading provider of identity management solutions, is defying the odds by announcing its expansion into Canada with the establishment of Avatier Canada. This bold move signifies Avatier's commitment to growth and innovation amidst a shrinking economy, as the company continues to fortify its global presence and deliver value to customers worldwide.



Avatier has remained resilient in the face of economic uncertainties, leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge technology to drive business success. The decision to expand into Canada reflects Avatier's confidence in the resilience of the Canadian market and its dedication to serving customers in new territories.

"Despite the challenges posed by a shrinking economy, Avatier remains steadfast in its commitment to growth and expansion," said Nelson Cicchitto, CEO of Avatier Corporation. "The establishment of Avatier Canada represents a strategic investment in the future, as we aim to bring our innovative identity management solutions to organizations across Canada and drive value in a challenging landscape."

Avatier Canada will offer a comprehensive suite of identity management solutions, including Single Sign-On, Password Management, Lifecycle Management, Group Self-Service, and Access Governance. These capabilities are designed to help organizations enhance security, streamline operations and achieve compliance with regulatory requirements.

Globally, including Canada, all Avatier’s technology and data always stays within country.

"The expansion into Canada underscores Avatier's determination to overcome economic obstacles and continue delivering value to customers," said Jami Cox, CEO of Avatier Canada. "We are excited to bring Avatier's industry-leading solutions and expertise to the Canadian market, empowering organizations to address their identity management challenges effectively."

Avatier Canada will be headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with plans for further expansion and investment in the region. The establishment of Avatier Canada reaffirms Avatier's commitment to driving growth and success in the identity management market, even in challenging times.

About Avatier

Avatier is the leading workforce driven identity management company. Our Identity Anywhere cutting-edge identity management platform with a patent pending user experience framework secures and simplifies any IT operation through orchestration with push notification automated workflows and user-friendly self-service options.

Effortlessly Connect, Provision, & Audit Any Identity or App Using Today's Latest Platforms

Avatier Identity Anywhere™ offers a seamless, secure, and scalable experience, using the latest software innovations to provide an identity foundation for user lifecycle management, requesting access, orchestration, single sign-on, self-service password management (SSPM), vendor neutral passwordless windows workstation login, MFA migration management, and access governance. Whether you're in the cloud or on-premises, our platform seamlessly integrates with your favorite apps and devices. Plus, with our rapid deployment in just 14 days or less, along with personalized support from our expert team, Avatier ensures a hassle-free experience. Connect with us today at www.avatier.com to learn more.

