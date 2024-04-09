Smokey Bones and Red Bull® Ignite Miami Race Weekend with BBQ Pit Stop

Check out the Red Bull Formula One race car and earn the chance to win exclusive 3-day Grandstand Tickets to Miami race weekend!

Plantation, Fla., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokey Bones , owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., and Red Bull ® are gearing up for an exciting pre-race day event in Plantation, Florida, where fans can experience the thrill of the upcoming Miami race weekend up close. Join us on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 809 S University Dr. from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the Smokey Bones BBQ Pit Stop. Guests will have the chance to win a pair of 3-day Grandstand Tickets for the Miami Race Weekend, courtesy of Red Bull Energy Drink.

Fans can head to Smokey Bones Plantation for the opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic Red Bull Formula One race car from the 2023 season, RB19. The first 30 guests will also seize the opportunity to win a fantastic free gift from Smokey Bones and Red Bull.

“We’re passionate about delivering unique and memorable experiences to our guests, and what better occasion to do so than as the race buzz begins to build in Miami?” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. "We're looking forward to offering our guests an extraordinary pre-race weekend experience at the Smokey Bones BBQ Pit Stop, where fans can get up close to the Red Bull Formula One racing car on display and prepare to cheer on the remarkable racing talent coming to town, while enjoying their favorite Red Bull beverages and BBQ bites."

The fun doesn’t stop there as guests can score mouthwatering prizes, including Smokey Bones' Pit Stop BBQ Catering Package, wing giveaways, and Bones Bucks. The Smokey Bones BBQ Pit Stop will also feature a mobile bar with an array of beverages for purchase, including the Red Bull Racer, Exotic Bull Mojito, and an array of non-alcoholic Red Bull options. Guests are welcome to enjoy wing specials and other deals for purchase on the Smokey Bones menu items all day long. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a live DJ onsite.

For more information, visit https://smokeybones.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

About Red Bull

Red Bull gives wings to people and ideas. Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 175 countries worldwide and over 11.5 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 4 billion of those in the U.S. alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as a home brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com .

