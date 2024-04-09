Carahsoft Named Google Cloud’s Global Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2024

Company Honored for Dedication to Advancing Sales and Growth for Google Cloud in the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Global Public Sector Partner of the Year Award. The award was announced on the Google Cloud blog, and at the 2024 Google Cloud Next Conference, and highlights Carahsoft’s exceptional dedication to fostering customer relationships and cultivating a robust partner ecosystem crucial for Google Cloud’s success in the Public Sector.



“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We're proud to announce Carahsoft as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

As Google Cloud’s Public Sector Distributor since 2015, Carahsoft remains committed to enhancing Google Cloud’s presence within the Public Sector through its multifaceted approach. With the company’s focus on security and compliance, Carahsoft leverages its extensive Independent Software (ISV) partner ecosystem to help those technology vendors build with Google Cloud and meet strict Government standards such as FedRAMP, DoD Impact Levels and StateRAMP. Carahsoft’s Authority to Operate (ATO) Accelerator Program provides ISVs with the resources and support necessary to achieve Government compliance, including Google Cloud credits and consulting services from ATO Accelerators.

Carahsoft’s dedicated marketing and partner enablement teams execute numerous events and training programs, engage with thousands of participants and learners, and offer various training and technical workshops to educate both partners and customers on the latest innovations and capabilities of Google Cloud. These initiatives enable a deeper understanding of Google Cloud’s offerings and empower stakeholders across the Public Sector ecosystem to better leverage these technologies to address their specific needs and challenges.

“Carahsoft is honored to receive Google Cloud’s 2024 Global Public Sector Partner of the Year Award,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President at Carahsoft. “As Government agencies attempt to adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape, security and compliance remain a top priority for the Carahsoft team and its reseller partners. We look forward to continuing our support of Google Cloud’s go-to-market strategies and help Government agencies unlock the full potential of Google Cloud’s solutions.”

