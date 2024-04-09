Gordon Brothers Promotes Joe Massaroni to Managing Director, Eastern Regional Sales Manager

Boston, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has promoted Joe Massaroni to Managing Director, Eastern Regional Sales Manager.

In his new role, Massaroni leads the eastern regional business development team. He will continue to work closely with asset-based lenders, private equity sponsors and corporate management teams in the Southeast to help them understand valuation trends, changing methodologies, industry-specific issues and the underlying value of assets.

Based in Atlanta, he has over 30 years of experience in valuation and banking solving lenders’ and private equity groups’ complex financing needs.

“Since joining Gordon Brothers, Joe has demonstrated exceptional leadership and mentoring while leveraging his deep expertise to provide outstanding services to our clients and partners,” said Frank Grimaldi, Senior Managing Director, North American Sales Manager at Gordon Brothers. “I am thrilled to recognize his contributions to our business development team, firm and clients.”

“I’m excited to continue partnering with our global teams to deliver reliable services our clients and partners can count on,” said Massaroni. “I look forward to continuing to deliver the precision and accuracy that support our clients and build upon the incredible growth in recent years.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

