Virtru Wins Two 2024 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards in Industry Solution — Technology

Data-Centric Security Provider Recognized for Partnerships with Education and Government Customers

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru today announced it is the recipient of two coveted Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards for 2024, honoring organizations for outstanding innovation, collaboration, and dedication to customer success. Virtru was selected as the winner in two categories:



Industry Solution - Technology Partner of the Year: Education

Industry Solution - Technology Partner of the Year: Government

These awards highlight Virtru’s partnership and support of Google Cloud and Google Workspace customers in the public sector, higher education, and K-12 verticals. Shared Google and Virtru customers include Brown University, Williams College, Newfield Central School District in New York, and the Air Force Research Laboratory. Virtru’s solutions integrate seamlessly and securely with Gmail and Google Drive and enable customers to easily apply and enforce granular policy and access controls on secure sensitive data that is commonly shared with external partners.

Furthermore, for organizations adopting Google Workspace’s Client-Side Encryption (CSE) services, the Virtru Private Keystore offers a simple way to manage related encryption keys. Together, CSE and Virtru make it possible for customers to store sensitive data in Google Workspace without sacrificing privacy or surrendering control of their data to Google Cloud or anyone else.

Earlier this year Virtru completed the migration of its SaaS applications from Amazon Web Services to Google Cloud and announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud.

“The Virtru team is elated to receive this recognition, as it represents another milestone in our long and rich history of partnering with Google Cloud,” said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. “Google Cloud’s support and collaboration has been incredibly beneficial towards our mission to empower organizations to activate the value of their sensitive data through granular access control and zero trust sharing. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership as we work towards building a more secure world.”

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We're proud to announce Virtru as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

Virtru’s solutions are available on Google Cloud Marketplace , providing Google Cloud customers with a remarkably simple way to purchase, deploy, and manage Virtru subscriptions. To learn more, contact Virtru today. Virtru’s offerings will also be showcased at Google Cloud Next from April 9-11th at booth #1762.

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 6,700 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Leading providers of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides granular policy control and encryption for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.

Contact:

Nick Michael

Virtru

nick.michael@virtru.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b486bb99-543e-41b4-b196-bfbad4528179