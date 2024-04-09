Stud Welding Machine Market to Projected Expansion to $1.7 billion by 2031 with a 5.1% CAGR | Exclusive Report by AMR

Stud Welding Machine Market Size, Share, Competitive

Stud Welding Machine Market was valued at $1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The significant expansion of key industry verticals like construction, automotive & robotics, aerospace and shipbuilding, which are increasingly dependent on the use of stud welding machines in their manufacturing processes drive the growth of the global stud welding machine market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2022 to 2031.

The global stud welding machine market generated $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31904

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. This is due to the decline in the demand for stud welding from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and others.

The shutdown of manufacturing & production facilities and reduced construction activities caused disruptions in the manufacturing and production processes.

Furthermore, import-export restrictions, low availability of manpower, economic crisis, and closed borders had a drastic impact on the stud welding machine market sales.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global stud welding machine market based on type of arc ignition, material, stud diameter, operation, end-use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type of arc ignition, the drawn arc stud welding segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global stud welding machine market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the capacitor discharge stud welding segment.

Buy Now this Report @checkout link

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/038c7f9abcad30b7d5e0594ebcc1979b

In terms of material, the steel segment captured the largest market share of more than one-third of the global stud welding machine market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the aluminium segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.7% through 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the brass and copper segments.

In terms of stud diameter, the 3-12 mm segment captured the largest market share of more than one-third of the global stud welding machine market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.6% through 2031. The report also studies the 3 mm, 12-18 mm, and 18 mm and above segments.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global stud welding machine market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Enquire Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31904

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service Market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, DE. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective Market domain.