Mysterious Creatures Movable with Controller Sticks "Two Hands Eggs" EARLY ACCESS on 4/11
A physics-based action game for 1~4 players! Unique controls performed with the two sticks on the controller! Two Hands Eggs Early Access starts April 11 !!TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TamagoEggs is pleased to announce that "Two Hands Eggs," a slapstick cooperative physics action game for 1~4 players, will be available on Steam on April 11, 2024.
Normally priced at 3.99 USD, the game will be offered at a 10% discount until April 18 as a release commemorative sale.
This title is an action game that uses physics-based calculations.
Players basically control their "hands" with only two sticks, which enables them to perform various actions such as walking, jumping, braking, punching and crawling,.
There is a stage mode for players to enjoy while getting used to the unique controls, a mini-game mode for playing against friends, and a challenge mode for those seeking a higher level of difficulty.
Slopes, water, spikes, ice, lava, and various other gimmicks await Two Hands Eggs.
Permission for video distribution.
You are free to use the site for commercial or non-commercial purposes.
There is no section where filming is prohibited.
This game is especially for people who want to play with others.
People who want to enjoy playing games with multiple players.
Those who want to play a game where funny accidents happen.
People who like to play games that require getting used to the unique controls.
Game Title
English: Two Hands Eggs
Japanese: おててタマゴ
Chinese (Simplified): 两只手的蛋
Platform: Steam
Steam URL: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2378490
Price: 3.99 USD
Official website: https://tamagoeggs.com/
Early Access Start Date: April 11, 2024 (Thursday)
Players: 1~4 players
Genre: Slapstick cooperative physics-based action game
Languages: Japanese、English、Chinese(Simplified)
Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xFt6Ct1LNqLLdQrPpZfSqiO9ioeeAbqG
X: https://twitter.com/tamago_eggs00
TamagoEggs
tamago.eggs00@gmail.com
