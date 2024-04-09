Autonomix Announces Positive Findings from Preclinical Study Demonstrating Potential to Improve Renal Denervation

Preclinical study demonstrates potential of Autonomix technology to make renal denervation safer and more effective



Ongoing advancement of sensing and ablation technologies toward proof-of-concept clinical study



THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the successful completion of an animal study evaluating the Company’s proprietary catheter-based sensing technology for use in the renal artery.

The preclinical porcine model study was designed to assess the ability of the Company’s catheter-based sensing technology to effectively sense and target individual nerves surrounding the renal artery. For the study, epivascular injections of ethanol were given to target nerves and the Company’s sensing technology was successfully able to capture the down-regulated nerve signal of the treated nerve from within the renal artery, as well as the return to normal signal post ethanol treatment. These results strongly demonstrate the potential of Autonomix’s sensing technology to successfully locate nerves around the renal artery. These nerves include those responsible for regulating blood pressure and are the target of recently approved renal denervation procedures for hypertension.

Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, commented, “Currently approved procedures using renal denervation for the treatment of hypertension involve ablating the general area where nerves are believed to exist without visibility of the actual nerves and without the ability to differentiate between those nerves causing hypertension and those serving other important functions. Essentially, they are treating blindly, without assurance of hitting the right target. The successful completion of this preclinical study provides us with confidence in the potential of our sensing technology to ultimately make renal denervation safer, faster, and more effective. While we are primarily focused on successful completion of our first in man study for pancreatic cancer pain, we are investigating exciting uses for the technology in other indications. We believe that based on our growing body of data, our technology may be able to address the significant unmet need for a tool that can successfully sense, target and influence neuronal signals safely and reliably across multiple indications, from pain to hypertension. We are committed to progressing the development of our technology forward with the goal of bringing benefit to patients in need.”

The Company’s catheter-based sensing technology is being developed to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

The Company is initially developing its technology to address pancreatic cancer-related pain. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects. For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit autonomix.com .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat hypertension and to complete its clinical study in pancreatic cancer pain. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘should,’ ‘may,’ ‘intends,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘forecasts,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ and ‘proposes.’

Although Autonomix Medical, Inc. (or Autonomix) believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the offering circular filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 26, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.