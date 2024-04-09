Verizon powers digital government for the Commonwealth of Virginia

Verizon rolls out Managed SD WAN services across 1,000 sites, representing a massive statewide network and application overhaul

RICHMOND, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, a leading provider of communication and technology solutions, has successfully implemented Managed Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD WAN) to about 1,000 sites for the Commonwealth of Virginia. This milestone accomplishment is a result of the partnership between Verizon and the Commonwealth, where the focus is on further enabling digital government through enhanced network performance.



To satisfy Virginia’s top information technology (IT) modernization priorities — improvement of network performance and the expansion of capacity — Bob Osmond, Commonwealth Chief Information Officer, engaged Verizon to deploy a reliable and innovative solution. That solution turned out to be Managed SD WAN, powered by Cisco.

“As one of the Governor’s Day One priorities, we recognized that we had to transform our network to ensure that agencies have the connectivity they need to digitize and modernize,” said Osmond, “our core infrastructure services that provide messaging, data centers, end user devices, cybersecurity and network are all being aggressively improved for the benefit of Virginia's executive branch agencies and our Virginia residents and constituents."

Verizon's Managed SD WAN services provide an application-driven, agile and secure hybrid network. Supported by Verizon's team of managed service experts, this solution eases the workload of government agencies and enhances business growth. SD WAN also allows government agencies and other organizations to offload Internet-bound traffic, which means private WAN services remain available for real-time and mission-critical applications. This added flexibility helps improve traffic flow and reduces pressure on a network. SD WAN platforms create hybrid networks that integrate broadband or other network services into the Private WAN.



Managed SD WAN offers several key benefits to the Commonwealth of Virginia, including:



1. Enhanced network performance: The implementation of Managed SD WAN improves network performance, allowing government agencies to operate more efficiently and securely.

2. Expanded capacity: With nearly 1,000 agency locations now equipped with Managed SD WAN, the Commonwealth has significantly expanded its network capacity, enabling seamless communication and collaboration across various government entities.

3. Application-driven network: Managed SD WAN enables an application-driven network, ensuring that critical government applications receive the necessary resources and priority, optimizing overall performance.

4. Agile and secure hybrid network: The solution provides an agile and secure hybrid network, combining the benefits of both public and private networks. This allows government agencies to leverage the power of cloud services while maintaining the highest level of security.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Commonwealth of Virginia, and applaud them for prioritizing modernization efforts,” said Patty Roze, Vice President for Public Sector (State, Local and Education) at Verizon. “These upgrades will deliver improved network performance, enhanced capacity and greater operational agility. The Commonwealth and its agencies will function more efficiently and the services it provides its citizens will be greatly enhanced.”

