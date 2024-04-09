Submit Release
Xtreme Fighting Championships Returns to Detroit with XFC Grand Prix II Live Event

XFC Grand Prix brings the next generation of MMA fighters to the 313

May 31st at the Masonic Temple, start the weekend off with a punch!

Tickets on sale April 10 at XFCFight.com

DETROIT, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Xtreme Fighting Championships presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) will return to Detroit for XFC Grand Prix II, a live event on May 31, 2024, coinciding with the opening day of the Detroit Grand Prix, hosted on the streets of Downtown Detroit. The XFC Grand Prix II will take place at the Masonic Temple, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the event starting at 8:00 p.m.

XFC-GrandPrixII-0531_Masonic-Social_1080x1080

Tickets for XFC Grand Prix II go on sale April 12 at XFCFight.com or at the Masonic Temple box office. Additionally, presale tickets will be available to select recipients from April 9 at 10:00 a.m. to April 10 at 11:59 p.m. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket prices, from general admission to VIP seating.

XFC Grand Prix II builds on the momentum XFC is generating with the upcoming XFC 50 on April 12 in Lakeland, Florida. The buzz is building, and fight fans are excited for the top-tier fight card highlighted by heavyweights Tim Johnson vs. Darion Abbey in the main event and bantamweights Pearl Gonzalez vs. Monica Medina in the co-main event.

“We’re proud to partner with the Detroit Grand Prix for the second year in a row, bringing a top-tier mixed martial arts event to Detroit during one of the city’s biggest event weekends,” said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “We’re going to have another great fight card, and we’re confident XFC Grand Prix II will build on our momentum and provide an exciting professional sports event for fans, sponsors and fighters.”

Additional details about the fight card, corporate sponsors, pre- and post-fight fighter appearances, and streaming broadcast partners will be announced leading up to the fight. Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC licensed merchandise.

Detroit’s Masonic Temple is the world’s largest Masonic Temple and is a favorite venue for a wide variety of concerts and events. XFC Grand Prix II will take place in the Masonic Theater, the largest of four event spaces in the building.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on extreme sports events. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Zachary Mizener
zmizener@lambert.com

Media:
Scott Worden
sworden@lambert.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc43cae7-4582-4874-8471-5c7bcb101eb7


Primary Logo

XFC Grand Prix II

Xtreme Fighting Championships will return to Detroit for XFC Grand Prix II, a live MMA event on May 31, 2024, coinciding with the opening day of the Detroit Grand Prix. XFC Grand Prix II will take place at the Masonic Temple, and tickets go on sale April 12 at XFCFight.com.

