Greg Maes Recognized as 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Finalist

Maes is honored as a leader in digital transformation

SOMERSET, N.J., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced chief operating officer, Greg Maes, is a finalist in the 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for his outstanding achievement in the Digital Transformation Leadership category.



“Greg’s nomination as a finalist for this prestigious award is a testament to his innovative approach and dedication to excellence in the industry,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “His leadership has been pivotal in transforming our manufacturing processes, embracing new technology and driving improved sustainability efforts.”

CompoSecure has turned the metal payment card into a leading brand, acquisition and retention tool for financial institutions and fintechs around the world. Through innovation and unique designs, the Company has elevated the metal payment card to a must-have for a financial organization’s product portfolio and a highly desired lifestyle item by consumers. Greg’s in-depth understanding of the challenges facing the fintech market and the manufacturing industry as a whole has helped guide the company to offer the best products in the market.

Maes will be recognized along with all other award finalists at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 5, 2024 at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida. Winners in all project and individual categories will be announced, along with the Manufacturers of the Year and Manufacturing Leader of the Year. Details about the awards are available at https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

The Manufacturing Leadership Council developed the Manufacturing Leadership Awards to honor manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Since its inception in 2005, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards have recognized over a thousand innovative projects and exceptional leaders from across the globe.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Media Inquiries:

Samantha Short

sshort@olmstaeadwilliams.com

310-824-9000