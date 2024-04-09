SHEIN Unveils Fashion-Forward Streetcar Campaign in Downtown Toronto

Global online fashion retailer transforms Toronto streetcar, offering commuters exclusive discounts and a chance to win prizes

Toronto, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online fashion retailer SHEIN has launched an eye-catching floral-themed streetcar campaign in Toronto. The decorated streetcar will make its way around the city until May 10, 2024. Known for trendy yet affordable styles for everyone, SHEIN is bringing fashion directly to commuters with this mobile display embellished with cherry blossoms.

Rolling into spring, SHEIN transforms the iconic Toronto streetcar into a moving billboard that captures the city's attention with the latest styles. Vibrant visuals from SHEIN's Spring/Summer 2024 collections adorn the exterior and interior, immersing passengers in chic designs. Inside, promotions include a special discount of an extra 15% off for new customers. Passengers can scan QR codes displayed within the streetcar to access this offer instantly on their first SHEIN order.

The SS24 collection will continue showcasing the evoluSHEIN line, available exclusively at SHEIN. This collection offers eco-friendly clothing and accessory options for customers looking for sustainable fashion that's on trend. The evoluSHEIN range has chic pieces for Women, Men, and Kids so everyone can enjoy these environmentally responsible styles.

Walking through downtown Toronto daily, the decorated SHEIN streetcar promises to be an unmissable part of the landscape. Commuters are encouraged to spot the fashion-forward fleet and snap photos for a chance to win prizes. By tagging @shein_ca on Instagram with #SHEINintoSpring and #SHEINCanada, lucky fans can each earn a $100 SHEIN gift card. Selected submissions may also be featured on SHEIN's social media channels.

SHEIN is also excited to announce its first-ever pop-up store in Vancouver, creating moments to celebrate spring with its customers on the West Coast. From April 11 to April 14, fashion enthusiasts and shoppers alike will have the opportunity to experience SHEIN's extensive collections in person, located near the Pacific Centre at 804 Granville St. Interested visitors are encouraged to check out the pop-up store collection through the event page .

With an array of captivating events scheduled throughout the year, SHEIN is dedicated to delivering a year of unforgettable experiences and remarkable opportunities for SHEINers across the country to forge deeper connections with the brand.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. The brand uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. In April 2022, the company announced evoluSHEIN, a purpose-driven collection made with preferred materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose. From its global offices, SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

About evoluSHEIN

evoluSHEIN is SHEIN’s purpose-driven collection with inclusive sizing and made with responsibly sourced materials. It works towards contributing to a more responsible fashion ecosystem and supports women’s empowerment projects through Vital Voices - a leading international non-profit that invests in women leaders taking on the world’s greatest challenges, including gender-based violence, the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more. These items are made from 100% certified recycled materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose, the line is an affordable option for customers seeking to make a positive impact with their product choices.

