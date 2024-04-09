Spokane County, Washington Partners with GovDeals to Auction Sheriff Department Rescue Helicopter

Helicopter with 6,959 hours of use opens at $400,000

SPOKANE, Wash., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spokane County, Washington, is currently hosting an online auction for a 1974 UH-1H-II/T/A/S Helicopter on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell vehicles and other surplus assets. The auction is live now and closes on April 17 at 6:30 PM ET.



This aircraft had a complete restoration and overhaul of components about 9 hours ago, excellent component times remaining. At Spokane County’s discretion, inspection for this item is available by appointment only. An appointment can be requested directly from the auction page.

The starting bid for this auction is $400,000 with a $5,000 bid increment. Spokane County is asking all participants to fund a $5,025 deposit prior to bidding.

“These identical rescue aircraft have served us well, but divesting in one of them will allow us to purchase a desperately needed new patrol aircraft,” said Spokane Valley Police Chief-Undersheriff Dave Ellis. “Utilizing GovDeals’ online auction services provides a simple and transparent solution.”

To bid on this property, interested parties must first create a free bidder account on GovDeals. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

