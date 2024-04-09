Alliance Entertainment to Host Investor and Analyst Tours at its Warehouse in Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Thursday, May 16, 2024

Management to Showcase 873,000 Sq Ft Warehouse including AutoStore™ Storage and Retrieval Technology and Sure Sort® X Sortation Technology System



Management to Update Investors on Shift Toward Larger Scale Automation and Strategic Focus on Profitable Sales

PLANTATION, Fla., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys, and collectibles, will host an investor and analyst day on Thursday, May 16, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. ET to 1:45 p.m. ET at its warehouse in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, just south of Louisville.

Alliance Entertainment Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie, and CEO and CFO Jeff Walker will be joined by other senior management team members to provide an overview of Alliance Entertainment’s distribution of music, movies, gaming, collectibles, and consumer electronics, as well as growth strategies and strategic initiatives.

Immediately following the presentation and Q&A session, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the warehouse and learn about Alliance’s world class Consumer Direct Fulfilment (CDF) capabilities and capacity, including worldwide CDF shipping, and industry-best sortation and packaging before joining senior management for lunch.

Investors and analysts who attend the tour will see recent automation and efficiency improvements at Alliance Entertainment’s Kentucky warehouse fulfilment center that covers 873,000 sq feet and supports order fulfillment of 52 million units shipped annually across more than 325,000 unique SKUs including:

AutoStore™ cube-based warehouse automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) that harnesses the power of warehouse robots for 24/7 order fulfillment within a dense cubic layout that increases storage capacity and unlocks storage floorspace.

Sure Sort® X, a cost-saving sortation technology system that complements the five existing CD/DVD and vinyl record sorters at Alliance, giving the warehouse the ability to move away from manual sortation of larger product, specifically toys and electronics and accessories.

AutoStore maximizes space with increased storage density, improves pick time to order completion and reduces overall headcount required. The AutoStore system with its 52,000 bins and 58 Blackline robots allows Alliance the flexibility to add different product configurations and sizes into the warehouse ecosystem without having to modify the physical locations. OPEX’s technology and design using iBots allows Sure Sort X to utilize a significantly smaller footprint than traditional sortation with more destinations at a throughput rate of 2,100 units per hour.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more details and to register for the event, investors and analysts should contact AENT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

Date & Time Agenda Thursday, May 16, 2024 9:30 AM Arrival & Coffee 9:30 a.m. ET to 1:45 p.m. ET 9:45 AM Management Presentation and Q&A 11:15 AM Warehouse Tours Location 12:15 PM Lunch & Investor 1x1’s 300 Omicron Ct, 1:45 PM Day Concludes Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Alliance Entertainment’s warehouse is conveniently located a short drive south of Louisville, KY and the Louisville International Airport (SDF). Overnight guests will be provided a discounted rate at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Louisville Shepherdsville.

Alliance Entertainment announced in February fiscal second quarter 2024 revenue of $425.6 million, gross profit up 128% to $47.7 million on profitable sales strategy, net income of $8.9 million driven by strategic and financial improvements, and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million. Consumer Direct Shipments (CDF) grew to 45% of gross sales revenue for the fiscal second quarter compared to 37% in the year-ago period, totaling 2.3 million shipments of 5.3 million units. The Company believes it has reached an inflection point through investing in operations and proprietary technology with a shift toward larger scale automation, and a strategic focus on profitable sales. Alliance Entertainment continues to expand and diversify by adding brands, product categories, and retail partnerships to build a strong pipeline.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

