TAIWAN, April 9 - President Tsai meets Commander-in-Chief of US Veterans of Foreign Wars Duane Sarmiento

President Tsai meets Commander-in-Chief of US Veterans of Foreign Wars Duane Sarmiento

On the morning of April 9, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Duane Sarmiento, commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States. In remarks, the president thanked the VFW for calling on the US administration and Congress to adhere to the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) by assisting Taiwan in strengthening our self-defense capabilities, thereby helping maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. President Tsai also expressed hope that our cooperation and exchanges will help both Taiwan and the US improve services for veterans and their families, and further deepen our bilateral relations.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me begin by welcoming Commander-in-Chief Sarmiento on his first visit to Taiwan. I am also delighted to see Executive Director Ryan Gallucci again. Tomorrow will mark the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the TRA. I would like to thank you for visiting at this time to promote cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and the US.

I also want to take this opportunity to thank the VFW for passing a resolution at its National Convention last year that called on the US administration and Congress to adhere to the TRA by assisting Taiwan in strengthening our self-defense capabilities. This helps maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and further deepens our bilateral relations.

The rock-solid Taiwan-US partnership stems from the support of friends in all sectors. This includes the VFW, which has a fraternal relationship with Taiwan's Veterans Affairs Council (VAC), facilitating frequent visits between the two sides. On this trip, you will be visiting the VAC's Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taipei Veterans Home, and Vocational Training Center, among other institutions.

Over the years, the VFW has had an important influence on US veterans affairs policy. We look forward to hearing your professional advice. More exchanges will help both sides improve services for veterans and their families, and give them more comprehensive career development assistance.

In closing, I would like to once again welcome you to Taiwan. I hope that the friendship between Taiwanese and American veterans will continue to deepen, leading to more mutual cooperation.

Commander-in-Chief Sarmiento then delivered remarks, pointing out that the motto of the US Department of Veterans Affairs originates from the words of President Abraham Lincoln: "To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan." He went on to say that in meeting and dealing with Taiwan's VAC, he has seen Taiwan carry out this work in a way that is top-notch, indicating that the two sides meet and talk to exchange ideas. He said that another resolution on Taiwan will pass at this year's VFW National Convention, and that the VFW will continue to push for Congress to support Taiwan.

Commander-in-Chief Sarmiento said that on behalf of the VFW, he looks forward to seeing the VAC in Taiwan, to seeing VAC representatives again in the US, and to sharing thoughts and ideas. The commander-in-chief concluded by thanking President Tsai for her leadership.