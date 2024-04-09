OTORIO Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Enhance Operational Cybersecurity and Efficiency

A groundbreaking integration that will revolutionize the way businesses streamline asset management, expedite incident resolution, and boost operational efficiency

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTORIO, a leading provider of OT security cyber risk management solutions, today announced an integration for dedicated OT security management with ServiceNow's workflows that will empower organizations to make data-driven decisions confidently.

OTORIO's direct integration with the Now Platform gives ServiceNow customers a unified solution to maximize operational security and efficiency and proactively protect OT assets and operations. OTORIO's cutting-edge RAM² seamlessly integrates with ServiceNow's CMDB to provide a holistic view of assets and enrich data. Continuous asset oversight provides ServiceNow full visibility into the customers’ ecosystem so they can strategically manage critical risk with automated ticketing and incident resolution tailored to ensure OT security in interconnected operational environments.

"This integration marks a significant milestone in our mission to secure critical infrastructure and industrial machines across industries," said Daniel Bren, CEO and co-founder at OTORIO. "Combining our advanced technologies with ServiceNow's comprehensive platform enables industrial organizations to effectively monitor and mitigate risks, enhance their OT cybersecurity resilience, and achieve their digital objectives."

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. “OTORIO’s integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help industrial organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

OTORIO’s Service Graph Connector provides a precise understanding of OT assets, control systems, and Industrial networks. The integration fully covers OT, IT, and IoT assets in operational settings. It identifies asset roles within processes to level 0 and develops a comprehensive context-based overview of the OT environment.

OTORIO’s Incident Integration enables the prioritization and proactive management of OT security incidents with step-by-step mitigation guidance. The integration provides continuous OT monitoring and automated ticket generation for asset issues and vulnerabilities, ensuring OT security with tailored step-by-step mitigation guidance.

The integrations eliminate the need for manual efforts. It enhances team communication and coordination, helping companies reduce alert fatigue, prioritize critical risks, understand the business impact of decisions, and mitigate the risk of financial loss due to downtime or attacks. By embracing this integrated approach, industrial organizations can successfully overcome the challenges of managing IT and OT on a single platform.

About OTORIO

OTORIO is a provider of OT security solutions, delivering a cyber risk management platform that leverages operational context to seamlessly protect ICS-CPS environments and proactively achieve resilient, compliant business operations. OTORIO, established in 2018 by experienced IDF cybersecurity experts and founding partner Andritz, is dedicated to seamlessly protecting ICS-CPS environments.

