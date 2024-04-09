Is Sundown Syndrome Taking Over Your Evenings? Michele Nealon, Psy.D. Shares Expert Tips to Manage the Symptoms

CHICAGO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 20% of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease will experience sundown syndrome, according to the Alzheimer's Association, and even older individuals without dementia may demonstrate symptoms. Sundown syndrome is a state of confusion or agitation that comes on in the late afternoon and worsens into the night, preventing the person from getting sleep. This syndrome's cause is not well understood, but we know it can take a toll on the individual and their caregivers.



“The mind-body connection is deeply imbedded in dementia and syndromes such as sundowning. Depression, anxiety, hormonal imbalance, sleep apnea, and hunger are all contributing factors that worsen the effects of sundowning,” says Michele Nealon, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist, and President of The Chicago School.

And when the individual suffers so can their caregiver. Dr. Nealon says this is why caregivers must commit to self-care routines that prioritize their whole-body health. She offers these tips:

Supporting your Physical Health

Loss of sleep makes it incredibly difficult for you to remain alert to their daily needs and can lead to chronic stress, and worse, diabetes, and stroke. Setting a schedule of regular exercise, a healthy diet, and quality sleep for you and the person you are taking care of is imperative.

Supporting your Mental Health

Whether it be a nice afternoon on the porch in the sun or a calming and mindless activity to reduce stimuli, be sure to take the moment in as well. Communicating about the issue that is not being met for them can resolve their frustration and can allow you time to journal, call a friend, or meet with a therapist.

Preventing Caregiver Burnout

The role of a caregiver is an emotional one and it can be difficult to contain the feelings of frustration or anxiety that can arise. Patience and empathy are key when trying to ease their agitation because it can worsen if they sense your frustration.

Dr. Michele Nealon goes on to say, “Taking an integrative approach—by adding a mental health professional to any care team—will allow people experiencing sundowning and their caregivers to improve long-term health outcomes.” With advancements in medicine and technology happening every day, we look forward to a future where care is comprehensive and seamless, so that families and loved ones can focus on building lasting memories.

About The Chicago School

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School, formerly known as The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, is a not-for-profit, accredited institution with over 40 years of history in educating professionals in the field of psychology and related behavioral sciences at campuses across the United States. The school offers innovative online and campus-based programs, including PsyD and PhD degrees in Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Educational Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Health Psychology, Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and Applied Behavior Analysis.

Contact

Shannon Palmer; spalmer1@thechicagoschool.edu