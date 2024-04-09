Submit Release
Sabert Seals in Freshness and Sustainability with Compostable Pulp Produce and Protein Trays

Revolutionizing Supermarket Packaging with Sustainable and High-Performance Solutions

SAYREVILLE, N.J., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabert Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging solutions, today announced the launch of its new line of Pulp Protein and Produce Trays. This certified commercially compostable packaging solution provides foodservice operators with a sustainable alternative to traditional foam trays without compromising on quality and performance.

The Pulp 2S Produce Tray caters to the growing consumer trend of hybrid cooking, blending meal planning, meal kits and ready-to-eat items. This tray is ideal for full or cut vegetables and fruits and fresh meal ingredients. Engineered with Sabert's Pulp Plus™ molded fiber blend, the Pulp Produce Tray is refrigerator safe for up to seven days.

The Pulp 3P Protein Tray is suitable for a wide range of proteins, including chicken, beef, steak, seafood, and plant-based alternatives. Crafted with Sabert's new proprietary Pulp Ultra™ coated formulation, this tray offers unparalleled moisture protection, ensuring oil-heavy food items remain fresh. The Pulp Protein Tray is designed to be refrigerator-safe for up to 30 days, surpassing the average supermarket shelf life.

“Our new Pulp Produce and Protein Trays are the perfect example of Sabert’s mission-driven purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world,” said Stephny Halstead, Vice President, Marketing and New Product Development at Sabert. “The trays combine sustainability, versatility and durability, helping retailers and operators meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions that still deliver food protection, preservation and presentation.”

Sabert’s Pulp 2S Produce and 3P Protein Trays offer significant advantages:

  • Sustainability: The compostable PFAS-Free pulp trays are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional foam, bio-based and derived from renewable resources and supporting a circular solution with sustainable end-of-life disposal.
  • Superior Performance: The Pulp 3P Protein Tray with the Pulp Ultra™ formulation delivers ultimate grease and moisture resistance, maintaining its integrity against natural fats and oils often found in proteins. The Pulp 2S Produce Tray is formulated to accommodate both whole and sliced fruits and vegetables.
  • Durability: Strong and durable construction withstands heavier food applications.
  • Versatility: Both trays can be overwrapped or film-sealed for easy integration into current supermarket operations.
  • Merchandising: The natural substrate compliments vibrant food colors, enhancing food appeal while showcasing a commitment to sustainable practices.

For more information about Sabert's Pulp Produce and Protein Trays, please visit www.sabert.com.

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. Founded in 1983, the company is grounded in its purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.

Media Contact:

Marie VanAssendelft
mvanassendelft@sabert.com
201-724-6372

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3899205f-974b-4e61-87f2-a75c6b939748
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbc199fb-eeb8-4402-ba34-deedd85d8883


