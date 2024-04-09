Modular Insect Farms Successfully Turn Organic Waste Into Sustainable Protein

London, UK – Flybox, a pioneer in sustainable agriculture, proudly announces the successful deployment of its innovative modular insect farms, revolutionising the way organic waste is transformed into valuable protein sources.

In response to the growing global demand for sustainable food solutions and the pressing need to reduce organic waste, Flybox has developed an innovative approach to insect farming for animal feed. These modular farms use advanced technology to efficiently convert organic waste into high-quality protein for insect farming, addressing key challenges facing the food industry and the environment.

Tailored specifically for the agricultural sector, these modular insect farms offer more than just sustainability; they also present an economically viable solution.

Unlike conventional animal feed production methods, which often rely on resource-intensive practices and contribute to environmental degradation, Flybox’s modular insect farms offer a compact, practical and innovative solution.

‘’Flybox Grow gives people an on-farm or on-site solution to dealing with their organic waste, reducing the need for external processing and cutting waste disposal costs. Even better, for certain people, the products that come out of the Flybox Grow can be integrated into their own supply chain; they can use the waste from their farm to produce feed for their own animals.’’ says Larry Kotch, Flybox’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Flybox is committed to advancing the field of insect farming for animal feed and expanding the reach of its modular farms globally. Through innovation, collaboration, and a dedication to the cause, Flybox aims to drive positive change in the animal feed industry and promote a more sustainable future for agriculture.

About Flybox: Flybox modular insect farms enable businesses all over the globe to

manage organic waste sustainably—reducing food waste emissions and upcycling nutrients back into the food chain—and profitably, through the use or sale of insect-based products like premium protein that result from the bioconversion process.

We believe everyone should be able to manage food waste sustainably and benefit financially. So we've built insect-farming technology to make that happen.

