Epson Launches Pre-Orders for the Epson P20570 64" Wide Printer SCP20570SE
Image Pro International is a dedicated pre-order partner for Epson.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epson, a global leader in printing and imaging solutions, proudly introduces the Epson P20570 64" wide printer SCP20570SE, aiming to provide enhanced quality in large format printing. Pre-orders for the printer will commence today, April 10th, and can be made through Image Pro International.
At its core, the Epson P20570 is engineered to provide quality and versatility, positioning itself as one of the best options for professionals across various industries. With its 12-color UltraChrome Pro12 Ink system, it offers one of the widest gamut in its class and industry-leading print permanence, ensuring exceptional color accuracy and longevity.
Designed to handle diverse media types with ease, the Epson P20570 features advanced media handling capabilities, including BorderFree printing and support for posterboard, fine art, and photo media. This versatility enables users to unleash their creativity without limitations.
Additionally, performance and usability are further enhanced by advanced technology, such as the enhanced System on a Chip (SoC) for faster processing speeds and a user-friendly 4.3" touchscreen LCD interface. The Epson P20570 is also supported by an advanced software ecosystem, including Epson Print Layout, Epson Cloud Solution Port, and Epson Edge Print Pro Rip. Furthermore, Epson's Black Enhance Overcoat technology ensures increased black density on glossy papers without the need for special ink, delivering consistent results each and every time.
For its eco-conscious consumers, Epson's commitment to sustainability is evident in the Epson P20570's High Capacity 1.6-liter Ink Pack System, which enhances efficiency while reducing plastic waste. This environmentally friendly solution underscores Epson's dedication to minimizing its ecological footprint.
Pre-orders are now available from Image Pro International for the Epson P20570 at https://t.ly/LbTrT. Customers can secure their units by following the provided link or opting for notifications to stay informed about availability.
To learn more about Image Pro International, go to https://www.imageprointernational.com/.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to exceeding customer expectations with its innovative printing and imaging solutions.
© 2024 Epson. All rights reserved. Epson and the Epson logo are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation.
About Image Pro International
Image Pro International is a leading distributor of cutting-edge imaging and printing solutions, committed to providing customers with top-quality products and exceptional service.
Frederic Friedmann
Image Pro International
+1 305-969-8863
frederic@imageprointernational.com