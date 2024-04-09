GDEV's Pixel Gun 3D Makes a Stellar Debut on Steam's Top 20 Best Selling List

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the “Company”), announces the successful launch of the iconic mobile title Pixel Gun 3D on PC platform.

The game was launched on Steam April 2, entering on debut the Top 20 most sold and Top 50 most played games .

and . The peak concurrent Steam users count reached 25,000 players on the first day of release.

on the first day of release. The Steam version of Pixel Gun 3D recouped its PC platform development costs within the first day of release, making 5 times the average daily in-app purchases of the mobile version.

of the mobile version. The results were achieved without significant marketing investments, capitalizing on strong brand awareness across the globe .

. The PC version of Pixel Gun 3D offers enhanced graphics, as well as full cross-platform multiplayer functionality with mobile.



GDEV CEO, Andrey Fadeev stated:

“The first GDEV game launched on Steam, the largest PC platform, is already a success! The mobile version of this iconic title has already accumulated over $200 million in cumulative all-time bookings, and while the PC version is just beginning its journey, we believe it has immense potential to maintain top positions on PC/Console market in the long term!”

Studio Director, Dmitry Amroyan noted:

“Believe it or not, the immense success of our game caught us completely off guard. Our servers were not prepared to handle such a massive influx of both longtime fans and newcomers. We are currently working tirelessly to improve our infrastructure so that everyone can fully enjoy the amazing gameplay of PG3D!”

For more information about Pixel Gun 3D and to join the growing community of eager fans, please visit https://pixelgun3d.com/ . You may install the game from Steam via this link . The YouTube video regarding the launch of the Pixel Gun 3D PC edition is available here.

About GDEV

GDEV is a hub of gaming studios, focused on development and growth of its franchise portfolio across various genres and platforms. With a diverse range of subsidiaries including Nexters and Cubic Games among others, GDEV strives to create games that will inspire and engage millions of players for years to come. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Hoppers, Pixel Gun 3D and others have accumulated hundreds of millions of installs worldwide. For more information, please visit gdev.inc

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Roman Safiyulin | Chief Corporate Development Officer

investor@gdev.inc

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) or other assumptions. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed by the Company on June 26, 2023, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0000eaac-97f5-43f8-8b9c-38accce9f8cd