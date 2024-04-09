Jaya Biosciences Presents New Paradigm for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease at the 23ʳᵈ Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

- Data presented highlight the potential utility of targeting lysosomal genes to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaya Biosciences, Inc. (“JayaBio” or “the Company”), a privately held early-stage life-sciences company developing gene therapies to address unmet needs in genetically defined neurodegeneration, presented promising non-clinical data for a novel treatment approach in Alzheimer’s disease at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. JayaBio’s President and CEO, Pawel Krysiak, reviewed the rationale for targeting the autophagy-lysosomal pathway and discussed the Company’s lead program, JB111, including its strong animal proof-of-concept data and near-term development milestones.



“We are grateful for the opportunity to share a new paradigm for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegeneration with the investor community at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference,” said Pawel Krysiak, President and CEO of JayaBio. “The preclinical update we presented demonstrates a tremendous promise of targeting PPT1 haploinsufficiency in Alzheimer’s disease, and with the right funding in place, we could transition this program into the clinic within 3 years. Given the size of the unmet need and the strong potential of our platform, we hope to attract experienced investors to support JayaBio’s progress and help us develop life-changing therapies for genetically defined neurodegeneration, including Alzheimer’s disease.”

The following talk was presented at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference:

Title: Jaya Biosciences: New Paradigm for Genetically-Defined Neurodegenerative Diseases

Date and Time: Mon, Apr 8 at 11:45-12:25 PM

Session: Track 3

Presenter (virtual): Pawel Krysiak, President & CEO, Jaya Biosciences Inc.

Needham Moderator: James Diamond

About The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

This fully virtual conference features fireside chats and presentations from leading public and private companies in the Biopharma, Medtech, Diagnostics and Digital Health sectors as well as thematic panel discussions.

About JB111

JB111, Jaya Biosciences’ lead therapy, is an experimental CNS-directed AAV9-mediated PPT1 gene therapy currently being developed for neurodegeneration associated with PPT1 haploinsufficiency (carrier status for loss-of-function mutations in palmitoyl protein thioesterase-1 gene or PPT1 heterozygosity). JB111 showed very promising results in the animal model of PPT1-associated Alzheimer’s disease (5XFAD mouse harboring PPT1 heterozygous allele). Single intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of JB111 resulted in a significantly increased life span and improved cognitive performance.

About Jaya Biosciences, Inc.

Jaya Biosciences is a privately held pre-clinical stage life sciences company developing CNS-directed gene therapies for genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, and frontotemporal dementia. Jaya’s platform is based on the groundbreaking discovery that carriers of loss-of-function mutations in genes for lysosomal enzymes have an increased risk of neurodegeneration, including early onset of symptoms. Jaya Biosciences’ team, proven in drug development and commercialization of lysosomal targets and gene therapies, is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in neurodegeneration and adding value to patient and medical communities worldwide. Jaya’s mission is to fulfill a promise of victory over neurodegeneration by identifying and targeting the relevant pathways involved in the etiology of these debilitating diseases. For more information, please visit www.jayabio.com

Investor/Media Contact:

Jaya Biosciences Inc.

info@jayabio.com