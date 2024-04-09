Optiva and GDi Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated BSS and OSS Solutions

Integrated BSS and OSS provide comprehensive and complete solutions for telecoms to leverage data and GenAI for faster time to market and new digital customer experiences

TORONTO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with GDi, a digital technology company with a complete portfolio for network planning, design and rollout. The partnership will provide communication service providers (CSPs) with pre-integrated and tested BSS and OSS software. As the telecom industry embraces GenAI opportunities, unifying and integrating billing and charging customer data with network management and operations support data has never been more critical.



Optiva and GDi bring decades of telecom industry experience to customers across the globe, working closely with large network operators, MVNOs and new market entrants. The partnership will enable rapid time to market for innovative new services for joint clients and optimize the upgrade and modernization of legacy BSS and OSS systems to meet customer expectations and improve operational efficiencies.

Together, Optiva and GDi provide development frameworks, the ability to integrate with existing systems and third-party applications, pre-built connectors, TM Forum Open APIs and standardized protocols. This will facilitate seamless data exchange and interoperability while fully complying with industry regulations and data security standards.

"GDi and Optiva are joining forces to bring CSPs best-of-breed comprehensive OSS/BSS solutions and implement IT support systems faster and more efficiently with all needed functionalities. The collaboration opens doors for many future joint projects, further enhancing the range of solutions available to CSPs. This partnership is driven by a shared commitment to innovation and customer success in the telecommunications industry," said Dominik Periskic, Executive Director of Product Management & Marketing of GDi.

"Optiva is proud to partner with GDi and offer our customers the maximum value of integrated and tested modern BSS and OSS software. It has never been more important to launch, operate and scale in the most efficient and customer-centric manner, and our partnership empowers our customers to achieve those goals," said Michele Campriani, CRO of Optiva.

About GDi

GDi is a digital technology and software company that provides Operations Support Systems (OSS) for CSPs. GDi serves global CMT customers from multiple offices in central Europe and Asia with almost 200 people focused on the development of their own software products, providing industry-relevant business processes knowledge, managing software and cloud operations as well as configuring, integrating and implementing a complete OSS solution. GDi's selected customers include A1 Telecom Austria Group operating companies, Deutsche Telecom operating companies, Vodafone, United Group operating companies, some of the largest telecom operators in Asia and Middle East and regulators and operators of national, regional and local telecommunications infrastructure. For more information, visit https://gdi.net/ensemble/ensemble-for-telecom-oss/.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Media: Misann Ellmaker, media@optiva.com

Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, investors-relations@optiva.com