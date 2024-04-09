Myriad Genetics Research Shows Reduction in Hospitalizations for Patients with Depression after GeneSight Testing

Fewer patients were prescribed medications with gene-drug interactions after taking the GeneSight test

SALT LAKE CITY, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, revealed results from a multi-year, real-world study of nearly 21,000 patients that indicated those with major depressive disorder had reduced healthcare utilization after taking the GeneSight® Psychotropic test.



“We are encouraged by the initial results of this study that showed how the proportion of patients with hospitalizations was significantly reduced after GeneSight testing,” said Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “This is the first step in a multi-phase analysis of real-world data to further demonstrate how the GeneSight test may improve clinical outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs. We expect to share additional study results later this year.”

The study demonstrated that the percentage of patients with hospitalizations was significantly reduced 180 days after GeneSight testing:

39% relative reduction in psychiatric-related hospitalizations.

29% relative reduction in hospitalizations for any reason.

Significant reduction in hospitalizations for patients who were switched to a medication with no or moderate gene-drug interactions.



The study found that, among patients who took the GeneSight test, there was a decrease in the proportion of patients who were prescribed medications with significant gene-drug interactions after taking the test:

The percentage of patients who were prescribed medications in the significant gene-drug interaction category was reduced from 26.1% to 15.9%.

The percentage of patients who were prescribed medications with no gene-drug interactions increased from 27.5% to 47%.

“These data suggest that healthcare providers are using the GeneSight test to make medication decisions in the real-world,” said Holly Johnson, Ph.D, director of medical affairs at Myriad Genetics. “These results are consistent with multiple, prospective studies demonstrating the utility of pharmacogenomic-guided treatment for improving response and remission rates in major depressive disorder.”

About the Poster

Title: “Impact of Combinatorial Pharmacogenomic Testing on Hospitalization Rates in a Real-World Dataset of Patients with Major Depressive Disorder”

Authors: Andria L. Del Tredici, PhD; Priya Maheshwari, MS, RPh; Alexander Gutin, PhD; Devika Chawla, PhD; Katie Johansen Taber, PhD; Holly L. Johnson, PhD; Andrew A. Nierenberg, MD

Presenter: Priya Maheshwari, MS, RPh, senior medical information liaison at Myriad Genetics

Conference: American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP) conference in Orlando, FL; presented on Monday, April 8, 2024

About the Study

The study analyzed a data set generated by linking more than a half million de-identified patients who received the GeneSight test to administrative insurance claims from a nationwide data warehouse in the United States. Nearly 21,000 depressed patients met inclusion criteria to be in the study. The study authors then evaluated this data set with regard to medications prescribed before and after GeneSight testing, as well as hospitalization rates before and after GeneSight testing. Future analysis of the data will include investigating the impact of post-PGx medication selection on total cost of care for depression.

About the GeneSight® Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. Tens of thousands of clinicians have ordered the GeneSight test for more than two million patients in order to receive genetic information that is unique to each patient. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

