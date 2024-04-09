Calcium Carbonate Market worth US$ 51.21 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%: Fact.MR Report

Rising Preference for Paper-based Packaging Set to Benefit Calcium Carbonate Producers Over the Years Ahead

Rockville , April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant expansion of the paints & coatings industry will drive demand for calcium carbonate to improve strength and brightness, and help the market reach a valuation of US$ 27.54 billion in 2024. The global calcium carbonate market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034, as revealed in the recently updated research report by Fact.MR.



Increasing investments in the paper and packaging industry is leading to the rising demand for calcium carbonate. It is used as a filler in material utilized in biopolymer packaging. Growing demand for thicker and brighter paper is one of the key reasons contributing to the popularity of calcium carbonate. Moreover, the rising use of calcium carbonate in paints & coatings helps improve their properties and enhance covering ability. In addition, the increasing use of calcium carbonate in numerous industries, such as rubber, building & construction, adhesives & sealants, paints, plastics, etc., is widening opportunities for market players.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 51.21 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.4 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Worldwide sales of calcium carbonate are estimated at US$ 27.54 billion in 2024.

The global calcium carbonate market is anticipated to reach US$ 51.21 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Precipitated calcium carbonate is approximated to account for 69.1% share of overall product sales by 2034.

Sales of calcium carbonate in Japan are estimated to rise at 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is expected to hold 17.5% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

“Demand for calcium carbonate increasing due to the expansion of the paints & coatings industry, rising preference for paper-based packaging, and growing need for sustainable packaging solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

United States to Be One of the Key Markets

Demand for calcium carbonate in the United States is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach a value of US$ 6.59 billion by 2034. The rising use of calcium carbonate in various dietary supplements is increasing sales. In addition, it is also used in multiple products, such as soaps, polishes, putty products, papers, cement, etc.

Key Market Players

Omya AG

Greer Limestone Company

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

Carmeuse

Imerys

Mineral Technologies Inc.

GLC Minerals Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

Sibelco

Excalibar Minerals

Calcinor SA

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the calcium carbonate market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (ground, precipitated), end-use industry (adhesives & sealants, paints & surface coatings, plastics & composites, rubber & elastomers, glass & ceramics, construction & architecture, paper & pulp, agriculture & agronomy), and application (food, beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, mining & mineral processing), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Lithium Carbonate Market: Lithium Carbonate Market Is Anticipated To Grow At Cagr Of 11.1% During The Forecast Period By 2030.

Ceramic Adhesives Market: The global ceramic adhesives market is valued at US$ 8.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 17.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Adhesive Market: Demand for reactive adhesives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach a value of US$ 24.48 billion by 2034.

