Intermex Announces New Headquarters at the Datran Center, Miami-Dade

MIAMI, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermex, a global leader in the money transfer industry, announces the official relocation of its headquarters to the Datran Center in Miami-Dade, Florida. The move represents a key milestone for Intermex, illustrating its commitment to growth, and an expanding presence in South Florida.

The new headquarters at the Datran Center is expected to attract more top talent, especially in the financial, digital, and technology sectors, further fueling Intermex's growth and innovation. With Miami rapidly emerging as a formidable financial and tech hub in the United States, Intermex is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the city, recognizing its strategic importance in our ongoing expansion and as a pivotal location for nurturing talent.

In addition to fostering employee well-being and satisfaction, the new headquarters offers various amenities, including an on-site gym, modern meeting and collaboration rooms, a covered parking facility, and a location surrounded by numerous dining options to enhance work-life balance. These aspects highlight Intermex's commitment to its team, aspiring to create a culture that values respect, innovation, and teamwork.





The relocation to the Datran Center is more than a change of address; it represents Intermex's commitment to exceptional customer service, innovation, and strategic decision-making, all within a supportive and energetic environment. With Miami’s expanding connections worldwide, the new headquarters strengthens the company’s ties to the city and positions it well to expand its global reach to new and exciting markets.

Bob Lisy, CEO of Intermex, states, "The move to the Datran Center is a significant milestone, symbolizing our growth, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are ready for a future filled with opportunities, innovation, and continued success."

With a presence spanning from the United States and Canada to Latin America, Africa, and Asia, Intermex has played a crucial role in empowering economic ties and enhancing the financial welfare of communities.

The address for the new headquarters is 9100 S. Dadeland Blvd, Suite 1100, Miami, FL 33156. All other contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, remain the same.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the company’s websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com .

