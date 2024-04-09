RTI and GE HealthCare Take the Stage at DeviceTalks Boston 2024

Attendees will get an Introduction to the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) Standard and its Critical Role in Portrait™ Mobile

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, will exhibit at DeviceTalks 2024 , held May 1–2 at the Boston Convention Center. At booth #606, RTI will showcase its Connext® software and how it simplifies the development of next-generation medical systems by enabling rapid and reliable data exchange across robotic surgery, connected healthcare, medical imaging and other distributed applications.



On day one of the event, RTI CEO Stan Schneider and GE HealthCare CTO Oliver Astley will take the stage to discuss Portrait™ Mobile: The FDA approved, first-of-its-kind, continuous monitoring solution that enables patients to move around the hospital while providing uninterrupted oversight. This talk will provide an introduction to the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard and how it’s used in Portrait Mobile to deliver highly-reliable information flow over a distributed system.

Based on the DDS standard, Connext is the leading software framework that delivers secure, scalable data flow throughout intelligent, connected systems for real-time control, processing, and monitoring. It integrates and relays data across heterogeneous environments, creating a common communications backbone for modern data-centric systems.

At booth #606, RTI will showcase its medical demonstration by integrating robotics, monitoring, and video applications. The demo, developed in conjunction with ICS , features a simulated digital twin of a robotic arm interacting interoperably with a patient monitoring system, using Connext as the data integration framework.

RTI technology will also be on display in the MedAcuity booth (#726) to demonstrate how a remote surgical robot is built using Connext to rapidly and reliably transmit data.

Event Details

What: RTI at DeviceTalks 2024, Booth #606

When: May 1-2, 2024

Where: Boston Convention Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210

Speaking Session Details

What: MedTech on the Move: Next-Generation Mobile Patient Monitoring

When: May 1, 2024 from 11:30 am – 12:15 pm (EDT)

Where: Room 162B at the Boston Convention Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210

For more information about RTI at DeviceTalks or to meet with one of our experts, please visit this link .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads