SL Green Signs Leases Totaling 104,000 Square Feet at One Madison Avenue

Unveils Le Jardin sur Madison and La Tête d’Or by Daniel Designed by Renowned Architect David Rockwell

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced three new tenants have signed leases covering 104,110 square feet at One Madison Avenue. The 1.4 million-square-foot, new office tower located in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket is now 63.6% leased with the lease up of all tower floors completed.



A publicly traded financial services firm signed a new 67,208-square-foot, 11-year lease on two tower floors.



A subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE FLUT), a Mobile Sports-Tech Entertainment company, signed a new 35,898-square-foot, 12-year lease on the entire 23rd floor.



Italian specialty sandwich shop ALIDORO signed a new 1,004-square-foot, 12-year lease on a portion of the ground floor. This lease is part of a curated retail market strategy focused on adding authentic New York food and beverage providers to serve the building’s tenants.



“We’re excited to welcome these new tenants to One Madison Avenue which is Midtown South’s most exciting new office development,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green. “Additionally, Le Jardin sur Madison and La Tête d’Or by Daniel are extraordinary additions to what will be an unparalleled combination of building amenities.”

SL Green also unveiled new renderings and details of the building’s featured spaces:

Le Jardin sur Madison, located on the building’s 28th floor, is a one-of-a-kind 6,200-square-foot event space designed by renowned architect David Rockwell together with a lushly landscaped 5,000-square-foot rooftop garden designed by SMI Landscape Architecture. The design was inspired by the green oasis and vibrant urban hub that is Madison Square Park. Accessible by day to One Madison tenants for meetings, coffee, and a serene place to work or recharge, the exclusive rooftop will be available in the evening for private parties and a variety of events. Catering and food and beverage offerings will be provided by famed chef, Daniel Boulud.

“With Le Jardin sur Madison, we are excited to provide One Madison tenants with an indoor-outdoor oasis for dining, working, events, and conversation,” said David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group. “Rockwell Group's design concept celebrates structure, truth to materials and natural light to create an inviting space that emphasizes spectacular views of the city and Madison Square Park. A peaked roof offers a cathedral-like experience, with a subtly curved wood ceiling that culminates in a 17’ skylight and mimics the sky-bound trees of the park through warm woods, reflective metals, and muscular trusses.”

La Tête d’Or by Daniel will be the renowned chef’s latest culinary offering, adding a first to his extensive portfolio - a steakhouse. The elegant and spacious dining room is designed by Rockwell Group and is influenced by the comfort of the American steakhouse blended with the classic Parisian dining scene. La Tête d’Or by Daniel will feature a 150-person main dining area, a cocktail bar in a dramatic lounge, private dining room, and an exclusive private omakase steak and seafood table to enjoy a unique dining experience. The new restaurant is expected to open to the public in November 2024.

“I am a French chef with a big American heart and I have loved steakhouses since my early days in this country. When I travel across the States I often make it a point to visit a steakhouse. I always enjoy this quintessential and glorious emblem of the American dining scene, excelling in their use of prime ingredients with soulful simplicity and proud service,” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “La Tête d’Or will be a true American steakhouse with a French ‘triple s’ branding: soul, seasoning and sauces! I look forward to welcoming guests into this new Madison Square Park neighborhood destination where they will experience our creative approach to traditional flavors.”

Flutter was represented by Justin Haber and Seth Godnick of JLL and the financial services firm was represented by Steven Rotter and Todd Stracci of JLL. The landlord was represented on both transactions by Paul Glickman, Ben Bass, Diana Biasotti, Alexander Chudnoff of JLL. ALIDORO was represented by Jon Paul Pirraglia of Ripco while the landlord was represented by Ross Berkowitz and Alex Hedaya of Newmark.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2023, SL Green held interests in 58 buildings totaling 32.5 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About The Dinex Group

Founded by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group, LLC is a collection of internationally renowned and acclaimed restaurants with an emphasis on hospitality, from fine dining to casual cuisine, served at the highest level. A culinary innovator and iconic restaurateur, Chef Boulud founded The Dinex Group in 1993 with his eponymous restaurant, DANIEL, growing it today to multiple venues around the world.

Dinex Restaurants

In New York City: DANIEL - Le Pavillon - Le Gratin - Jōji - Jōji Box - Centurion NY - Blue Box Café - Bar Boulud - four Épicerie Boulud locations throughout New York City - Café Boulud New York

In Palm Beach: Café Boulud at the Brazilian Court Hotel

In Miami: Boulud Sud at the JW Marriott Marquis

In Beverly Hills: Café Boulud (opening 2024)

In the Bahamas: Café Boulud at the Rosewood Baha Mar

In Toronto: Café Boulud and d|bar at The Four Seasons Hotel

In Montreal: Maison Boulud at The Ritz-Carlton

In Singapore: Maison Boulud at the Marina Bay Sands Resort & Casino

In Dubai: Brasserie Boulud at the Sofitel

