Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

BOSTON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that Company management will participate in a panel titled ‘KRAS and VISTA - Better Approaches for Key Targets’ at Canaccord Genuity’s Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on Monday, April 15th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The panel will feature Dr. Shiraj Sen, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Director of Clinical Research at NEXT Oncology-Dallas. Dr. Sen is an investigator on the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for SNS-101.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics 
Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Michael Biega 
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Sensei Biotherapeutics 
mbiega@senseibio.com

Media Contact: 
Joyce Allaire 
LifeSci Advisors 
Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 


