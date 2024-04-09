Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Araw ng Kagitingan

Today, on Araw ng Kagitingan, I salute the brave men and women who defend our national sovereignty and all who protect the West Philippine Sea.

Their daily acts of courage, in the face of a giant threat, honor the lives of those before us who suffered and sacrificed in the name of our sovereignty.

The everyday courage -- of the Filipino fisherfolk venturing out to sea, of the Coast Guard patrolling our waters, of our Navy standing guard on an ailing yet resolute ship -- stirs our hearts and strengthens our resolve to fight for what is ours, for what is right, for what is true.

I call on my fellow Filipinos, especially my fellow public servants, to unequivocally stand with all those who bear the brunt of China's tyranny. At a time when water cannons routinely attack and injure our uniformed personnel, there must be no room for ambiguity.

Tumindig tayong lahat alang-alang sa ating mga tagapagtanggol, alang-alang sa ating kaligtasan, alang-alang sa kapayapaan ni Inang Bayan.