Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,579 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Araw ng Kagitingan

PHILIPPINES, April 9 - Press Release
April 9, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Araw ng Kagitingan

Today, on Araw ng Kagitingan, I salute the brave men and women who defend our national sovereignty and all who protect the West Philippine Sea.

Their daily acts of courage, in the face of a giant threat, honor the lives of those before us who suffered and sacrificed in the name of our sovereignty.

The everyday courage -- of the Filipino fisherfolk venturing out to sea, of the Coast Guard patrolling our waters, of our Navy standing guard on an ailing yet resolute ship -- stirs our hearts and strengthens our resolve to fight for what is ours, for what is right, for what is true.

I call on my fellow Filipinos, especially my fellow public servants, to unequivocally stand with all those who bear the brunt of China's tyranny. At a time when water cannons routinely attack and injure our uniformed personnel, there must be no room for ambiguity.

Tumindig tayong lahat alang-alang sa ating mga tagapagtanggol, alang-alang sa ating kaligtasan, alang-alang sa kapayapaan ni Inang Bayan.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Araw ng Kagitingan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more