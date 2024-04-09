STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA COMMEMORATING THE ARAW NG KAGITINGAN

On this 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan, we pay homage to the sacrifices and bravery of our guardians of peace and freedom - our war veterans and our dedicated uniformed personnel.

Ngayon, higit na makabuluhan ang araw na ito dahil nahaharap tayo sa panibagong hamon na ipagtanggol ang ating soberanya laban sa mga mapang-aping mga dayuhan. Ngayon, mas higit natin bigyan ng pagkilala at pagpapahalaga ang mga bantayog ng ating kalayaan, ang mga tagapagpangalaga ng ating kapayapaan at simbolo ng ating katapangan.

The sacrifices of our nation's unsung heroes form the bedrock on which we stand. We honor their unwavering loyalty to the flag.

Let us renew our commitment to supporting those who serve us, providing them with the necessary resources, training, and care to enable them to carry out their noble mission. Let us also recognize the families of these brave individuals, who stand by their side as silent heroes, and ensure their well-being as well.