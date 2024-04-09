Submit Release
April 9, 2024

Sen.Cynthia Villar's Statement on the DENR's cancellation of Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA) No. 74007 of the alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI)

"The cancellation of the PACBRMA with Socorro Bayanihan Services was a long-overdue action, given the flagrant violations of the said agreement. If DENR had maintained a closer watch and had an efficient system in place for monitoring our protected areas and the agreements with tenured migrants, the problem with the cult growing out of control might not have even begun. We have learned that strict enforcement of agreements involving protected areas is crucial to uphold the integrity of environmental conservation efforts. In the meantime, we support efforts to find suitable relocation options for the victims of the cult. It is encouraging that government agencies like the DSWD, DOLE, and the LGU-Province of Surigao del Norte are providing assistance. We hope the affected individuals can begin rebuilding their lives with this support."

