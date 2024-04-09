Minister Zizi Kodwa: Freedom Month 2024 launch

Programme Directors

I extend my warmest greetings to all of you.

For the last 30 years we have joined together as a nation to celebrate Freedom Day. Today as we officially launch the 2024 Freedom Month, for the 30th year of South Africa’s democracy, our celebrations over Freedom Month serve as a reminder that our freedom was not free.

Our road to democracy required untold sacrifice, and many paid the ultimate price for us to be free. The sacrifices made to bring that day to fruition live within our hearts and minds, therefore we will always be indebted to those who went before us.

The freedoms we enjoy were built on the backs of heroes at home and abroad. Last week we marked the 45th anniversary of the execution of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu, few kilometers from here. Yesterday we remembered the birthday of Vuyisile Mini, a leader of the working class, who was also executed by the apartheid regime.

We truly stand on the shoulders of giants, their legacy is our freedom, and we must honour it by continuing to build a just and equal society.

The gains of our democracy stand in opposition to fascism, GBVF, lawlessness, crime, inequality, corruption and other social ills.

This year, we also commemorate the 28th anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution as the supreme law of our country. Our rights are protected under our constitutional democracy, which promotes inclusivity, equality, non-racialism, non-sexism, national unity, social cohesion, justice and diversity. Our democracy has restored the dignity of millions of South Africans and changed our lives for the better.

It is therefore with great honour and humility that I stand before you today to reflect on the significance of 30 years of freedom and democracy in our beloved nation, South Africa. Three decades ago, we embarked on a journey that fundamentally transformed the fabric of our society, a journey that was paved with sacrifices, struggles, and unwavering determination.

It is fitting that as we launch Freedom Month under the theme, “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”, we reflect on our journey as a nation,

This theme encompasses the great progress and the collective efforts that have defined our nation.

On 27 April 1994, a large majority of South Africans stood in long queues to vote in democratic elections for the first time. As former President Nelson Mandela reflected, during this time, South Africa was welcomed to the community of free nations. South Africa’s democracy, remarked former President Mandela, was celebrated around the world as a victory which flowed from our common humanity.

It is that essence of our common humanity that shines through, as we mark 30 years of freedom. Freedom day has been burnt into our collective memories as a day that changed our nation forever.

As we commemorate this significant milestone, it is imperative that we take a moment to acknowledge the remarkable progress we have made since the dawn of democracy in 1994. Our journey has been marked by monumental achievements, from the dismantling of apartheid to the establishment of a constitutional democracy founded on the principles of equality, justice, and human rights. We have witnessed the triumph of hope over despair, and the resilience of the South African spirit in the face of adversity.

Domestically, we celebrate the democratic and non-racial South Africa that has progressed over the past 30 years. From inheriting a divided country, with gross inequalities in every aspect of life, we have done much to bridge this divide. We are also aware that there is much more still to be done, as the injustices and imbalances caused by apartheid could not all be resolved within 30 years.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected in the State of the Nation Address in February, much progress has been made in the democratic South Africa:

Our economy is today three times larger than it was 30 years ago.

The number of employed South Africans increased from eight million in 1994 to over 16.7 million today.

According to Census 2022, 88.5 percent of people in the country now live in formal housing, compared to 65 percent in 1996.

South Africa’s social protection policies and programmes have been implemented to reduce poverty and vulnerability.

South Africa has the most extensive HIV treatment programme in the world, which continues to save millions of lives.

In sport, our transformation programmes are being implemented, as you see in our champion teams, such as the Springboks, whose players are truly representative of the nation they represent.

However, as we celebrate our successes, we must also confront the challenges that lie ahead. Despite the progress we have made, we cannot ignore the persistent inequalities that continue to plague our society. Economic disparities, social injustices, and systemic barriers still hinder the realization of our collective aspirations. We cannot claim true freedom and democracy until every South African, regardless of race, gender, or socio-economic status, enjoys equal opportunities and access to basic services.

As custodians of this democracy, it is our duty to address these inequalities and to build a more inclusive society where every individual can thrive and fulfil their potential.

In celebrating 30 years of freedom and democracy, we must also reflect on the values that have guided us thus far: reconciliation, unity, and nation-building. It is only through a commitment to these principles that we can overcome the divisions of the past and forge a common future based on mutual respect and understanding. As we navigate the challenges of the present and the uncertainties of the future, let us draw strength from the lessons of our past and the resilience of our people.

Today, South Africa stands as a leading voice against the violence being committed against the people of Gaza. South Africa has been a consistent voice, giving counsel for the Israel-Palestine conflict to be resolved amicably.

As we stand as a nation celebrating 30 years of democracy, let us once again remind the world about the importance of democracy and freedom. Let us recommit ourselves to the ideals of freedom and democracy that have defined our nation for the past three decades. Let us strive to build a South Africa that is truly united in its diversity, where every citizen is empowered to contribute to the advancement of our society. And let us never forget the sacrifices of those who came before us, who fought and died so that we may live in freedom and dignity.