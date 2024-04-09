Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,574 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Braftovi, encorafenib, Date of authorisation: 19/09/2018, Revision: 13, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Braftovi and binimetinib taken together at the highest recommended doses are tiredness, nausea (feeling sick) and vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, retinal detachment (an eye problem that leads to poor vision), joint pain, muscle pain and high levels of an enzyme called creatine kinase, which may indicate muscle problems. These side effects occurred in more than 1 in 4 patients.

The most common side effects with Braftovi and cetuximab, also seen in more than 1 in 4 patients, are tiredness, nausea (feeling sick) and vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, decreased appetite, rashes (including an acne-like rash), joint pain and muscle pain.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions, see the package leaflet.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Braftovi, encorafenib, Date of authorisation: 19/09/2018, Revision: 13, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more