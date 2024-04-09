Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Braftovi, encorafenib, Date of authorisation: 19/09/2018, Revision: 13, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Braftovi and binimetinib taken together at the highest recommended doses are tiredness, nausea (feeling sick) and vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, retinal detachment (an eye problem that leads to poor vision), joint pain, muscle pain and high levels of an enzyme called creatine kinase, which may indicate muscle problems. These side effects occurred in more than 1 in 4 patients.

The most common side effects with Braftovi and cetuximab, also seen in more than 1 in 4 patients, are tiredness, nausea (feeling sick) and vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, decreased appetite, rashes (including an acne-like rash), joint pain and muscle pain.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions, see the package leaflet.