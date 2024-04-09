Submit Release
Parsons to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 1, 2024

CHANTILLY, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release first quarter 2024 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://investors.parsons.com). Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations
Bernadette Miller Dave Spille
Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation
+1 980.253.9781 +1 703.775.6191
Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

Primary Logo

