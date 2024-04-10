CREAL Group Makes Steady Progress in Global Expansion with High Demands from Overseas Investors
CREAL Inc. has been appointed as the asset manager for a hotel located in Osaka Prefecture by a Singaporean UHNW investor.
SINGAPORE, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREAL Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Group CEO: Daizo Yokota) and its wholly owned subsidiary, CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd (Location: Singapore, Director: Wei Tien-Hao) are pleased to announce on 1st of April, a client referred by CREAL ASIA, has appointed CREAL Inc. as the asset manager for a hotel located in Osaka Prefecture by a Singaporean UHNW investor. CREAL is expecting more real estate investments from overseas investors this year through its Singapore office.
Initiatives for our group’s global expansion
We have continued to assist Singaporean investors to investment in real estate in Japan since 2018 with local partners in Singapore. In order to further strengthen this initiative, we incorporated our Singapore office, CREAL ASIA, in November 2023 as the first global hub for CREAL’s overseas expansion.
CREAL ASIA Company Profile
Company name: CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd
URL: https://asia.creal.jp/
main office: 10 Anson Road #05-01 Singapore 079903
Incorporated: 11th November 2023
Representative: Wei Tien-Hao
Capital: SGD 400,000
Business content: Real estate brokerage
TEL: +65 98927149
Email: hao@creal.jp
About CREAL Inc.
CREAL Inc. (Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) is a real estate investment and asset management company that is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. CREAL is Japan’s leading real estate online investment (crowdfunding) platform with more than 58,430 investors (as at December 2023).
Company Profile
Company name: CREAL Inc.
URL: https://corp.creal.jp/
Head office: 8F, Shimbashi 27 MT Building, 2-12-11, Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0004
Founded: 11th May 2011
CEO: Daizo Yokota
Capital:1,244,683,650Yen (as of the end of Dec 2023)
Business: Online real estate crowdfunding platform / Real estate investment management services for individuals / Real estate fund management services for institutional investors and ultra-high net worth individuals.
Listing market: Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (stock code: 2998)
Inquiries regarding this matter
CREAL Inc. Corporate Planning Department Public Relations: Yuki
E-mail:pr@creal.jp
Sarah Anderson
Cognito
email us here