CREAL Group Makes Steady Progress in Global Expansion with High Demands from Overseas Investors

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREAL Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Group CEO: Daizo Yokota) and its wholly owned subsidiary, CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd (Location: Singapore, Director: Wei Tien-Hao) are pleased to announce on 1st of April, a client referred by CREAL ASIA, has appointed CREAL Inc. as the asset manager for a hotel located in Osaka Prefecture by a Singaporean UHNW investor. CREAL is expecting more real estate investments from overseas investors this year through its Singapore office.

Initiatives for our group’s global expansion

We have continued to assist Singaporean investors to investment in real estate in Japan since 2018 with local partners in Singapore. In order to further strengthen this initiative, we incorporated our Singapore office, CREAL ASIA, in November 2023 as the first global hub for CREAL’s overseas expansion.

CREAL ASIA Company Profile

Company name: CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd

URL: https://asia.creal.jp/

main office: 10 Anson Road #05-01 Singapore 079903

Incorporated: 11th November 2023

Representative: Wei Tien-Hao

Capital: SGD 400,000

Business content: Real estate brokerage

TEL: +65 98927149

Email: hao@creal.jp

About CREAL Inc.

CREAL Inc. (Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) is a real estate investment and asset management company that is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. CREAL is Japan’s leading real estate online investment (crowdfunding) platform with more than 58,430 investors (as at December 2023).

Company Profile

Company name: CREAL Inc.

URL: https://corp.creal.jp/

Head office: 8F, Shimbashi 27 MT Building, 2-12-11, Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0004

Founded: 11th May 2011

CEO: Daizo Yokota

Capital:1,244,683,650Yen (as of the end of Dec 2023)

Business: Online real estate crowdfunding platform / Real estate investment management services for individuals / Real estate fund management services for institutional investors and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Listing market: Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (stock code: 2998)

