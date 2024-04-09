Gilat Received Multimillion-Dollar Order from a Leading Defense Organization

Gilat to develop next-generation software-defined radio modem for Satcom-on-the Move and Satcom-on-the-Pause military applications

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that a leading Defense Organization awarded the company multimillions of dollars for the development of a next-generation SOTM/SOTP modem.



This next-generation military modem is aimed to set a new standard for mission flexibility, with fast-to-deploy and easy-to-operate capabilities while meeting the most stringent specifications. The modem will deliver high-speed satellite communications for on-the-move and on-the-pause missions. It will further provide secure, highly reliable broadband C4I satellite communications that ensure battlefield information superiority for warfighters. The modem’s advanced technologies will maximize link availability, optimize bandwidth usage, and enable high throughput anywhere, and anytime in the most challenging field conditions.

“This award once again demonstrates the trust of our customers that Gilat is the partner to deliver innovative, mission-critical solutions that meet the most stringent requirements,” said Ori Naor, RVP Defense at Gilat. "Our advanced satellite communications solutions are designed for today’s net-centric battlefield and are serving the needs of governments around the world.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high-value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high-performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

