The Producto Group Proudly Unveils New Mission Statement And Core Values

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Producto Group (the “Company” or “Producto”), a solution driven manufacturer of high-precision round tooling, precision machining and assemblies for complex components and heavy-gauge custom plastic enclosures, is pleased to announce their new mission statement and core values.

Producto Group’s new mission and core values are a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees, customers, vendors, and the industries we serve. These values guide our actions and decisions as we strive to deliver innovative manufacturing solutions to all stakeholders.

"I am incredibly proud to showcase our new mission statement and core values,” states Mark Rauenzhan, CEO of The Producto Group. “These principles embody the essence of who we are and what we stand for as a company, reflecting our deep-rooted dedication to integrity, collaboration, and excellence.”



Our Mission: Delivering innovative manufacturing solutions through precision, quality and partnership.

Our Core Values:

Respect

We foster an inclusive environment where people are consistently treated with dignity and fairness, regardless of their position

Teamwork

We promote collaboration through the collective knowledge, skills, and experiences of our employees, unified towards a common goal

Honesty

We expect sincerity and authenticity to be rooted in all we do

Accountability

We hold ourselves and others responsible for consistently honoring our commitments, actions and decisions

Transparency

We strive for open and honest communication at every level of the company



About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic, Brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

