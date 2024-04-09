Electoral Affairs Commission to apply law-based principles in its work

MACAU, April 9 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election will ensure various tasks for the sixth-term Chief Executive election are carried out in accordance with the Basic Law and the Chief Executive Election Law, following the principles of fairness, impartiality, and integrity, and in an orderly manner as prescribed by law.

The President of the Electoral Affairs Commission, Ms Song Man Lei, made the remarks to reporters on Monday (8 April) after a ceremony of swearing-in for Commission members, administered by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, at the Government Headquarters.

Executive Order No. 58/2024, in Monday’s Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Gazette, published the names of all five people on the Electoral Affairs Commission. The other members are: Assistant Prosecutor-General of the Public Prosecutions Office, Mr Mai Man Ieng; President of the Collegial Panels of the Court of First Instance, Mr Seng Ioi Man; the Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Ms Ng Wai Han; and the Director of the Government Information Bureau, Ms Chan Lou.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Ms Song said the Chief Executive Election Law clearly set out the election schedule and procedural details, providing the Electoral Affairs Commission sufficient time to carry out all tasks in an orderly manner. The Commission planned to hold its first meeting this week.

Ms Song also stated that the revised Chief Executive Election Law – completed last year – aimed further to ensure the overall election process would be conducted smoothly. One of the important initiatives was an improvement concerning eligibility requirements for those proposed as candidates for the role of Chief Executive; and the requirements for a seat on the Chief Executive Election Committee; the revisions included the setting up of relevant review mechanisms, which represented a procedural optimisation and were new responsibilities for the Electoral Affairs Commission. She pledged that the Commission would without doubt fulfil its duties in accordance with the law.