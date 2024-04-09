MPU Badminton Team Wins Four Golds and One Silver in the 2024 Macao Open Badminton Championships

MACAU, April 9 - Co-organised by the Badminton Federation of Macau and Wynn Macau, the 2024 Macao Open Badminton Championships was held successfully. The Macao Polytechnic University Badminton Team demonstrated outstanding individual strength as well as stable teamwork, winning the championships in Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles. They also won the first runner-up in Mixed Doubles, achieving great success.

Many strong players were attracted to compete in this highly competitive tournament. First-time participant Tang Xinyu, student of Master of Science in Sports and Physical Education, defeated her opponent by a score of 2-0 to win the Women's Singles championship. Xu Zhen, student of Master of Science in Sports and Physical Education who was the champion in Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles, thanked the University and coaches for their teaching and support, and appreciated the teammates who had fought with her, saying it was an honour for her to win two championships at once. Chai Zijie, student of Bachelor of Physical Education, won the first runner-up of the Mixed Doubles. He said he had gained valuable experience from the championships and would continue to strive for excellence in more competitions in the future.