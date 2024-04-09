“One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of Macao Polytechnic University held lectures on three laws in secondary schools

MACAU, April 9 - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the 31st anniversary of the promulgation of the Macao Basic Law. It is also the year when the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China has come into effect. The “One Country Two Systems” Research Center of Macao Polytechnic University actively responds to the Macao SAR Government’s efforts to deepen patriotic education and holds a series of lectures of “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” to educate local secondary school students on the Constitution, the Macau Basic Law and the Macao National Security Law. In accordance with the requirements in the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, relevant contents have been added in the lectures to educate students about the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” in the Macao SAR and to enhance their national fervour. The combination of legal and patriotic education has helped strengthen young people’s national consciousness and their awareness of the rule of law and national security. The lectures were welcomed and highly appreciated by the schools.

The lecture series of “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” is one of the iconic activities held by the “One Country Two Systems” Research Center to promote public legal education. It aims at strengthening Macao secondary students’ correct understanding on the Constitution, the Macao Basic Law and the Macao National Security Law. It also helps them establish the awareness of being law-abiding and of the rule of law, thus building a righteous view of life and an upright worldview. The lecture series started in November 2020 at Hou Kong Middle School. The contents of the lectures have been adjusted from time to time in accordance with the latest developments and the practical situation of Macao society. They also meet the requirements of the Macao SAR Government on its work on public legal education and patriotic education. There are various themes for schools to choose from and interactions during the lectures are highly welcomed. The lecture series has been held in over 30 secondary schools with about 9000 audience members in total, and have received great responses.

In order to improve the effectiveness of the promotion of the three laws, the Center launched three new themes for the lectures in the second half of 2023. They are “Let’s know more about the Constitution”, “Let’s talk about the Basic Law” and “National Security in our heart”. In addition, the contents of the lectures have been updated in accordance with the latest development trends of the country and Macao. For example, in response to the 10th National Constitution Day of the country and the implementation of the newly amended Macao National Security Law last year, the lectures emphasized on the legal functions of the Constitution, the Macao Basic Law and the Macao National Security Law in ensuring the long-term stability and prosperity of Macao society and the well-being of Macao residents, as well as the importance of implementing the concept of overall national security. This year, in response to the new requirements after the implementation of the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, the main contents of patriotic education have been introduced in the lectures so as to enhance audience’s national fervour.

The “One Country Two Systems” Research Center of Macao Polytechnic University keeps pace with the latest social developments and continues to strengthen the education of young people on the Constitution, the Macao Basic Law and national conditions. The lecture series of “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” has provided opportunities for the promotion and education of the three laws, thus helping create a good atmosphere for the preservation and passing-on of the tradition of loving the country and loving Macao from generation to generation. Schools interested in this activity are welcome to call 8399 8712 / 8399 8701 during office hours or email ceupds@mpu.edu.mo to make an appointment.