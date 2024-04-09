Submit Release
Notice of Release of Barrick’s First Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q1 2024 results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2024 on April 16, 2024.

  • Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    April 16, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT        

  • Q1 Results release
    May 1, 06:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
  • Q1 Results live presentation and webinar
    May 1, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    May 1, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
    Register in advance for expedited access to the conference call

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274
    UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972
    International (toll), +1 647 484 8814

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0799#.

The Q1 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations        
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


