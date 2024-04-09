Agios Publishes 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

– Report Highlights Company’s Focus on Red Blood Cell Health; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; and Strong Corporate Governance –



– Aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and PK activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the publication of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which provides corporate sustainability disclosures for the period Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.

“As we continue to drive meaningful advances in red blood cell health for patients with rare diseases, ‘how’ we achieve our mission is just as important as ‘what’ we accomplish. Our ESG report is a shining reflection of our ‘how’ and a testament to the important contributions made by every function at Agios,” said Brian Goff, chief executive officer of Agios. “We firmly believe that our success is not only tied to milestones or financial performance, but is also intrinsically linked to doing what is right for patients, the communities we serve and live in, and society as a whole. I am grateful to our patients, employees, partners and all our stakeholders who collaborate with us on our shared journey to transform the landscape of rare diseases.”

Key highlights of the report include:

Diversity in clinical trials : Robust efforts to support diversity and inclusion in clinical trials is a strong focus at Agios. From designing protocols to building trust among diverse patient communities to supporting trial awareness efforts, patients and caregivers continue to play a key role in Agios clinical trials.

: Robust efforts to support diversity and inclusion in clinical trials is a strong focus at Agios. From designing protocols to building trust among diverse patient communities to supporting trial awareness efforts, patients and caregivers continue to play a key role in Agios clinical trials. Diversity in the life sciences industry : Through community partnerships, supplier diversity efforts, inclusive hiring practices and health equity collaborations, Agios prioritizes equitable pathways within the biotech industry.

: Through community partnerships, supplier diversity efforts, inclusive hiring practices and health equity collaborations, Agios prioritizes equitable pathways within the biotech industry. Diversity at Agios: Representative, cognitive and experiential differences among team members are highly valued at Agios, and the company demonstrated tangible successes in 2023. For example, the number of employee resource groups (ERGs) doubled. There is strong female representation across all layers of the organization, with 50% of the board, 63% of the C-suite, 56% of senior management and 59% of the total employee population identifying as female.



Agios’ ESG program is overseen by its board of directors. The board receives updates on ESG and sustainability from the executive leadership team, including Agios’ chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief people officer, as well as the leader of the cross-functional ESG working group made up of individuals representing the entire organization, including clinical development, market access, human resources, legal, information technology, facilities, technical operations and external communications.

To learn more about ESG at Agios, read the full report here.

About Agios

Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, MDS-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

