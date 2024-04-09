Submit Release
ARKO Corp. Subsidiary GPM Investments Kicks Off Months of Pizza Celebration with its $4.99 Pizza Program

RICHMOND, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States (“ARKO” or the “Company”), has launched multiple deals and value-oriented promotions featuring its $4.99 pizza to last through the middle of May 2024 and lead into the summer season.     

As Spring rolls in, enrolled fas REWARDS® loyalty members can purchase a delicious pizza, available in cheese and pepperoni, coupled with tasty beverages for inflation-busting prices.

“While we are still a short time away from our annual 100 days of summer promotions, in keeping with our commitment to offer value to our loyal customers every day, we are proud to provide valuable offerings pairing our pizza and beverages from now through May 14, 2024,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “What better way to enjoy the season than a delicious, crispy and cheesy pizza with a drink. We look forward to spreading the benefits of membership, and continuing to do so with more deals later this year during our 100 days of summer.”

Through May 14, 2024, enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members will be able to choose among a handful of fantastic offers, including pairings of pizza with certain Pepsi-Cola® beverages.   The offers leverage strong vendor relationships to provide terrific value and a tasty meal to GPM’s loyal customers.

Outside of these offers, enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members are still able to purchase whole pizzas for $4.99 and a large slice for $1.49. The pizza is available for take-and-bake at over 1,000 stores, including served hot at more than 225 stores.

Food is a key strategic priority for ARKO, and supporting a large-scale pizza rollout has been made possible by the company’s innovative and early focus on frozen grab-and-go within their stores, as well as a continued emphasis on growing hot food capabilities.

Visit a store or download the free app today to begin saving today. To learn more, visit: www.fasrewards.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

 


Media Contact & Investor Contact
Jordan Mann
ARKO Corp.
investors@gpminvestments.com

