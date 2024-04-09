SeekOut Adds Conversational Search to Award-Winning SeekOut Assist Platform

New Feature Enhance Recruiters' Abilities to Find Candidates Quickly and Effectively

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut , the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today announced the release of conversational search as part of its SeekOut Assist generative AI product portfolio. The new feature expands the capabilities of SeekOut Assist, enabling recruiters to use their own language in sourcing. This makes powerful AI-assisted searches accessible to all recruiters, allowing for simple descriptions instead of complex Boolean queries.



Conversational search expands the powerful capabilities of SeekOut Assist, making the sourcing process faster and more targeted. For instance, if a recruiter is keen to find candidates at the top streaming services, they can run this search without needing to know each company’s name. That makes it possible for recruiters to configure searches and filters and tap into the general knowledge available through SeekOut Assist’s GPT-powered model in their own words.

Claire Fang, SeekOut's Chief Product Officer, shared, “From the moment we started thinking about SeekOut Assist, the goal was to make recruiting simpler using human-driven, AI-assisted flows. We got great feedback on using AI to start searches from job descriptions or to create candidate messages, but the feature that our customers asked for the most was the ability to apply Chat-GPT style prompts to searches.”

Kyle Lagunas, Head of Strategy & Principal Analyst at Aptitude Research, commented, “With this conversational search functionality, SeekOut Assist offers more than the ability to conduct one-off sourcing projects – it can also help recruiting teams jumpstart even the most complicated searches. SeekOut Assist could even do the initial heavy lifting needed to fill the top of the recruiting funnel and build talent pipelines. Gen AI is making it possible for talent acquisition teams to focus on the human aspects of hiring, and SeekOut Assist is zeroing in on key challenges at the front end of the recruiting process."

One of the first recruiting technologies based on Open AI’s ChatGPT, SeekOut introduced SeekOut Assist in April 2023. Following this launch, Human Resource Executive named SeekOut Assist a “Top HR Product of the Year” for its overall innovation and value delivered to talent acquisition professionals.

Attendees of this week’s SourceCon conference can learn more about SeekOut Assist, now with conversational search, by stopping by Booth No. 11. For additional product information, visit https://www.seekout.com/blog/ai-conversational-search-recruiting .

