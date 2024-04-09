Brightline West Awards Atlas Engineering and Design Contract

AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, has been selected among a team of consultants to manage the geotechnical engineering and design of Brightline West — a fully electric, passenger high-speed rail (HSR) system that will connect Southern California and Las Vegas.



“As a nation, we are collectively seeking sustainable transportation solutions, and Brightline West will set a precedent for the future of mobility,” said Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “Atlas will leverage its experience from similar rail projects and other HSR initiatives to successfully deliver this project.”

Founded as an eco-friendly travel option between cities that are ‘too short to fly and too long to drive,’ Brightline West will transport an estimated 11 million passengers across the I-15 right-of-way each year. Its all-electric trainsets are expected to reduce over 400,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Trains will be capable of achieving speeds of 200 mph, making Brightline West the fastest high-speed rail system in America. Its flagship station will be located at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, where it will extend 218 miles west to Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. From end to end, journeys will take just over two hours with Wi-Fi connectivity throughout.

During the four-year development period, this multibillion undertaking will create more than 35,000 jobs across the project delivery supply chain. Upon completion, Brightline expects to support more than 1,000 permanent jobs in operations and maintenance.

In December 2023, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded the project a $3-billion grant. Scheduled to open in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Brightline West is poised to revolutionize intercity travel across the U.S., providing an efficient, guest-first transportation option for residents and visitors alike.

Atlas will lead a geotechnical investigation to assess soil conditions, seismic activity, and geological factors along the proposed route. By providing essential insights into ground stability and potential hazards, Atlas will inform crucial decisions throughout development, mitigating risks and optimizing design for long-term reliability.

