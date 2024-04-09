DIDWW to showcase advanced voice and SMS solutions at ITW 2024

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecoms provider specializing in top-quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking solutions for businesses and telecom carriers, has announced its participation in International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2024, the world’s largest wholesale telecommunications event.



The ITW 2024 expo is scheduled for the 14-17th of May in Washington, DC, and serves as a vibrant arena where tech giants and startups alike unveil their latest breakthroughs. With 7,000 attendees and around 2,000 companies from 125 countries, ITW 2024 offers an ideal platform for professionals to meet and network with influential leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in the field of telecommunications.

At this year’s event, DIDWW will showcase the latest advancements to their powerful two-way SIP trunking solution, A2P and P2P SMS, cloud PBX and other innovative VoIP services. Leveraging its extensive background in the telecom industry, the company has developed a diverse suite of voice and SMS communication products, together with a range of APIs. Designed to provide reliable, scalable, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional telephone networks, DIDWW solutions meet the dynamic and demanding needs of global businesses and telecom operators.

The DIDWW team invites attendees to meet with them at booth no. 1810, located at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. For those interested in arranging a dedicated session in advance, meetings can be scheduled via email at sales@didww.com, or by contacting a personal account manager.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, added, "We are thrilled to return to the annual ITW community gathering in Washington, DC. We look forward to showcasing our voice and SMS solutions, engaging with attendees, participating in critical business discussions, and forming new partnerships."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

