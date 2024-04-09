Cellulose Fibers Market Size Worth US$ 63.2 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 7.4%: IMARC Group

Cellulose Fibers Market

Cellulose fiber refers to a natural or artificial fiber that is manufactured using wood pulp.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Cellulose Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on cellulose fibers market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global cellulose fibers market size reached US$ 32.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 63.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2024-2032.

Cellulose fibers are natural or synthetic fibers derived from cellulose, a polysaccharide found in plant cell walls. These fibers are widely used in various industries due to their versatility, strength, and biodegradability. Natural cellulose fibers, such as cotton, linen, and hemp, are commonly used in textiles, papermaking, and construction materials. Synthetic cellulose fibers, such as rayon, modal, and lyocell, are engineered to mimic the properties of natural fibers and are used in textiles, nonwovens, and industrial applications. Cellulose fibers offer advantages such as moisture absorption, breathability, and softness, making them ideal for a wide range of products including clothing, home textiles, hygiene products, and packaging materials. Additionally, their renewable and eco-friendly nature aligns with sustainable manufacturing practices, driving their continued use in various industries.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and renewable materials. As consumers and industries seek alternatives to synthetic fibers and petroleum-based materials, cellulose fibers offer a biodegradable and compostable solution, reducing environmental impact and addressing concerns about plastic pollution. Besides, technological advancements in fiber production processes, including improved extraction methods, chemical treatments, and spinning techniques, enhance the quality, performance, and versatility of cellulose fibers, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. The changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends, such as the growing demand for sustainable fashion and green products, drive the adoption of cellulose fibers in textiles, apparel, and personal care products. Moreover, regulatory measures and government initiatives promoting sustainable practices and circular economy principles further accelerate market growth by incentivizing the use of renewable materials and discouraging reliance on non-renewable resources. Additionally, the versatility of cellulose fibers, which can be modified and engineered to meet specific performance requirements, expands their applicability in industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging, driving market diversification and innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• CFF GmbH & Co. KG

• China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.

• Daicel Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Grasim Industries Ltd.

• Kelheim Fibres

• Lenzing AG

• Sateri Holdings Ltd.

• Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.

• Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd.

Cellulose Fibers Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, fiber type and application.

Breakup by Fiber Type:

• Natural Cellulose Fibers

o Cotton Fibers

o Jute Fibers

o Wood Fibers

o Others

• Man-made Cellulose Fibers

o Viscose Fibers

o Lyocell Fibers

o Modal Fibers

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• Apparels

• Home Textiles

• Medical and Hygiene

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

